Punjab Police constable injured as gun goes off in Chandigarh hotel room
A Punjab Police constable, Deepak Singh, suffered a bullet injury in a hotel room in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Wednesday morning.
Police said an AK-47 assault rifle was recovered from the policeman’s room at Hotel Diamond Plaza.
Initial reports suggest that the gunshot was fired accidentally when the constable was in the washroom around 5.30am.
The constable was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).
The police said that the bullet had pierced through the abdomen before passing through the bathroom wall and hitting the mirror in the room.
Constable Deepak, accompanied by another man, had checked into the hotel around 1am. They had come from Gurdaspur. The constable is reportedly deployed as a personal security officer.
The incident occurred when Deepak had gone to the bathroom, while his companion was sleeping in the room.
Investigation is on into the incident.
NIA arrests Madrassa teacher for alleged involvement in anti-national activities
A Madrassa teacher was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday from Kedarnagar area near Dhaka in Sikarahana sub-division of East Champaran for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities. Confirming this, East Champaran's superintendent of police, Dr Kumar Ashish on Wednesday said the teacher, identified as Ali Asghar (in 30s), who was attached with Jamiya Maria Nishwan Madarasa at Kedarnagar, was wanted in an old terror case which occurred at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
Truck overturns on UP highway, lands on SUV; 5 including 2 kids die, 3 critical
Five people including two children were crushed to death late on Tuesday after a dump truck filled with fly ash overturned and landed on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh late Tuesday evening. Police said five passengers in the SUV, Rakesh Agarwal, 45, his wife Sonam Agarwal, 38, their friend Ruchika Agarwal, 35, and her two children Riyansh, 6, and Raisa, 9, were killed.
6 die in West Bengal’s Howrah. Locals blame hooch for deaths, ransack outlet
Six people died on Wednesday in West Bengal's Howrah district under mysterious circumstances, police said. Locals said the six died after consuming illicit liquor from an outlet in the Malipanchghora area and ransacked the outlet. But the police said they will wait for the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death. Commissioner of Howrah city police, Praveen Tripathi said the local police hadn't heard anything of this sort in the past. Officials denied the connection.
Delhi’s maximum temperature to settle at 33°C; air quality in ‘moderate’ zone
Delhi on Tuesday is expected to record highest temperature of 33C on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be at 28C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 33C. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 28.2C and maximum temperature is 37.7C. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index at 10am stood at 105.
Karnataka will act on Maratha reservation as per demand: CM Bommai
Action would be initiated within the provisions of the Constitution after getting the report from the Backward Classes Commission on the demand of the Maratha Community for reservation, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said. The ideals of great saints like Ramdas, Tukaram and Eknath are eternally relevant, their identity would be preserved, Bommai said. The Maratha community has a significant presence along the state borders from Karwar to Bidar.
