News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Cop found dead in Bathinda with gunshot wound

Punjab: Cop found dead in Bathinda with gunshot wound

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Sep 08, 2023 12:47 AM IST

Prima facie it seems the death was caused by an accidental gunshot. No foul play is suspected, said the superintendent of police (city), Narinder Singh

A Punjab Police inspector, Randhir Singh Bhullar, was found dead from a bullet injury in Bathinda’s Model Town phase-1 on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A native of Tarn Taran, the deceased Punjab Police inspector, Randhir Singh Bhullar was living with his in-laws at their residence in Bathinda for the last several years.
A native of Tarn Taran, the deceased Punjab Police inspector, Randhir Singh Bhullar was living with his in-laws at their residence in Bathinda for the last several years.

The body was spotted at around 1:30 pm, said the superintendent of police (city), Narinder Singh.

SP said there was an injury mark near the temple.

“Prima facie it seems the death was caused by an accidental gunshot. No foul play is suspected, he said.

“The deceased was missing since morning. As his family members were searching Bhullar, they found the body lying in a pool of blood in a car parked near the house. The body was taken to the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital for post-mortem,” the SP added.

Bhullar was posted in Jagraon police lines and had been suffering from a spine ailment for the last few months, said the local police authorities. A native of Tarn Taran, the deceased was living with his in-laws at their residence in Bathinda for the last several years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out