Ludhiana: Chemist, tractor driver held for possessing 9,400 banned tablets

The Special Task Force of the Punjab Police have nabbed two suspected drug peddlers, including a chemist and a tractor driver, when they were on their way to deliver a large cache of banned tablets. As many as 3,500 banned tablets of Tramanam-sr and 5,900 tablets of Alprasfe have been recovered from their possession, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, 35, of New Janta Colony, who also owns a medical store, Madare medical store on Star Road, Lahara and Lakhbir Singh, 50, of New Star City Colony, Tibba Road.

The accused, who were arrested near Gill Canal, were on their way to deliver the contraband in Isher Nagar on their motorcycle when they were arrested, police said.

Police teams patrolling in the area nabbed the accused following a tip-off. The accused were not able to produce any authorised document before the police.

Harbans Singh, STF inspector, Ludhiana Range, said that Gurpreet’s medical store is registered under the name of Jatinder Kaur, a resident of Phase-1 Urban Estate, Dugri.

Police said that during interrogation, Lakhbir revealed that the tablets were procured by his son Lovepreet from Delhi, who recently died after consuming an excessive dose of heroin.

He said that co-accused Gurpreet would purchase tablets from them without any bills and sell them to his customers at a high price.

Police said that a youth from Dugri had died after consuming the tablets supplied by the duo.

Police stated the accused were involved in the trading of prohibited substances for the last several years.

A case under sections 22, 23 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the STF head office in Mohali.