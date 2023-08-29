News / Cities / Chandigarh News / STF arrests drug smuggler with heroin after shootout in Amritsar village

STF arrests drug smuggler with heroin after shootout in Amritsar village

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 29, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Jagjit Singh Soroa, AIG, STF, Jalandhar, said, “After a tip-off about his smuggling activities, our teams tried to nab him by installing a naka outside Dunial village where he resides. To avert his arrest, he opened fire at the police party with his pistol. In defence, the police party also opened fire at him, leaving him injured.”

A team of Punjab Police’s Special Task Force (STF), Jalandhar range, arrested an alleged drug smuggler with 350 gm heroin after a shootout near Rayya town of Amritsar on Monday.

The accused was identified as Partap Singh of Dunial village. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused was identified as Partap Singh of Dunial village.

The AIG revealed the accused has been hospitalised and will be quizzed after discharge. He has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and other relevant sections.

