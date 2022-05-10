Punjab Police zero in on Pakistan-based terrorist Rinda’s role in intel HQ blast

A day after their intelligence headquarters in Mohali became the target of the rocket-propelled grenade attack, Punjab Police have zeroed in on the role of gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is emerging as the mastermind.

According to senior police officials, preliminary probe suggests the attack was executed by a gang active in Punjab and Haryana at the behest of Rinda. More than 20 people have been detained in connection with Monday night’s blast.

The explosion, believed to be the result of the rocket-propelled grenade attack, took place in Mohali at 7.45pm on Monday, leading to a high alert in Punjab. Though no one was injured, the blast in room number 41 on the third floor of the headquarters shattered windows of the building.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who chaired a meeting of senior Punjab Police officials, including state director general of police VK Bhawra, confirmed that “a few persons have been arrested, whereas a few others are being arrested”. Things are expected to be clear by Tuesday evening. “Those carrying out such acts will have to pay for it,” Mann said.

Two gangsters used car to launch RPG

Initial investigation has revealed that two persons used a car to launch the grenade attack on the intelligence headquarters and fled towards Haryana.

Rinda, the gangster who is under the protection of Pakistan agencies in their country, is active in anti-India operations with the focus on Khalistan. He has been using his links among gangsters to carry out terror activities in Punjab.

Punjab Police recently busted three modules linked with Rinda that had attacked the crime investigation agency (CIA) police station at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Kalma police post in Rupnagar.

Security agencies have repeatedly been alerting Punjab about the increasing activities of gangsters and the money being pushed by him in Punjab to pay the gangsters to carry out terror activities.

Grenade hit roof before falling on chair

The police registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 307, Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, (UAPA), and Section 16 of the Explosive Act on the complaint of Balkar Singh, the security in-charge at the Sohana police station.

The case has been registered on the statement of sub-inspector Balkar Singh, who is the security in-charge of the Mohali-based intelligence headquarters.

Balkar Singh said that he was on duty in the evening and at around 7.45pm on Monday, there was an explosion. When he went on the third floor, there was smoke emanating from room number 41. “When we went inside, we found the rocket-propelled grenade on the chair. It had been shattered the window and hit the roof of the room before falling on the chair,” he said in the FIR.

A senior official of Punjab Police intelligence headquarters said, “We are hopeful of cracking the case on today itself. We have already arrested a few persons in this regard.”