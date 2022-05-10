'Use of RPG is worrying…': Central security agencies on alert after Mohali blast

Central agencies like the Intelligence Bureau, RAW and the intel wing of the BSF are on alert after yesterday's RPG attack on Punjab Police's Mohali HQ, news agency ANI said Tuesday. A senior official told ANI the suspected use of a RPG, or rocket-propelled grenade, had raised intelligence red flags since it was 'an unusual thing'. "In the past grenade attacks have happened… but the use of RPGs is worrying for everyone," the official, with an unnamed agency, said.

All intel-gathering agencies - Military Intelligence, IB, RAW and the BSF - have stepped up operations to collect more data about the Mohali attack and also on other possible terror threats, ANI said.

The same officer also said Punjab Police had issued an alert after Khalistani flags were found on the gate and walls of the legislative assembly in neighbouring poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

"On May 9, Himachal Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) issued an alert… in view of Khalistani elements in neighbouring states and hosting of banners and graffiti of Khalistan on outer boundary of Vidhan Sabha," he said. The alert, ANI said, had been issued verbally rather than on paper.

Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu also ordered sealing of interstate borders and directed police stations to monitor 'anti-social elements'.

Banned Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) claimed responsibility.

The attack on Punjab Police's Mohali HQ took place at 7.45 pm on Monday. No casualties or injuries were reported, and a case has been filed against unknown persons. Officials have refused to rule out a terror angle at this time.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann met the state's top cop and other senior officers and then said some suspects have already been arrested.

The probable terror attack in Mohali came two days after two people were held in Taran Taran district with an RDX-stuffed IED (improvised explosive device) among their belongings.

A few days earlier four people were arrested in Haryana's Karnal and police found three IEDs of 2.5 kg each in their possession.

With input from ANI

