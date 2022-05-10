Suspected rocket attack at Punjab intel headquarters in Mohali: top 10 updates

Punjab’s Mohali was gripped by panic on Monday when a rocket-propelled grenade was suspected to have hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of the state police, shattering window panes on one of the floors of the building with the impact. “A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported,” the Mohali Police said in a statement, adding that the forensic teams were called. Security concerns in the border state have often been raised and the latest incident sparked strong reactions from the opposition.

Here are ten updates on the Mohali explosion:

1. While a search operation was launch to catch the accused, a cop was quoted as saying in reports that investigation was going on to understand if there was a terror angle. “The blast took place with a rocket type fire. There is no casualty,” the police official told reporters.

2. The area was soon cordoned off. The incident came weeks after an explosive device was found in Chandigarh’s Burail jail on April 24.

3. Just hours before the blast, the state’s intelligence wing was reported to have asked the law enforcement agencies to step up security. This was after two letters were reportedly recieved from a commander of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

4. The letter had threatened attack on railway stations, bridges, places of worship and other major installations, and VIPs too.

5. Monday’s blast was reported from the third floor of the building that houses the intelligence wing, the special task force against drugs, the anti-gangster task force among other units.

6. This is the latest incident under the Bhagwant Mann government that may trigger a political war of words.

7. Akali Dal’s Sukbir Singh Bagal slammed the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the state in an apparent attack on the Bhagwant Mann Singh government. “Deeply shocked at the blast at Punjab Police's Intelligence Bureau HQs, Mohali, exposing serious security lapses and highlighting once again the deteriorating law & order situation in Punjab. Thorough probe required to expose & punish those responsible,” he said in a late-night tweet.

8. Former chief minister Amarinder Singh, meanwhile, urged Bhagwant Mann to bring the “perpatrators” to justice. “ Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest,” he said on Twitter.

9. Calling the explosion a “deep sign of communalism”, former state home minister and Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tweeted:“The bomb blast in Mohali is a sign of deep communalism. I strongly condemn this incident and urge the @PunjabPoliceInd to investigate and take stern action against those who are intent on disturbing the peace of Punjab.”

10. Last month, clashes had erupted between two groups in Patiala when an anti-Khalistan rally was being taken out.

(With inputs from PTI)

