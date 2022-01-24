Punjab polls: AAP gets notice as Mann holds roadshows in Sangrur, Dhuri

SANGRUR: Days after the AAP announced him the CM face for Punjab elections, party’s Dhuri candidate and state unit chief Bhagwant Mann held a road show in Sangrur and Dhuri segments on Sunday, prompting returning officers to issue notices to the party for violation of model code of conduct. The poll officials have sought an explanation from the party within 24 hours.

Mann, along with his supporters, started a march from Nankiana Chowk in Sangrur to Mullowal village Gurdwara via Ladda and Kanjla villages. He also paid obeisance at Ranike village temple and returned to Dhuri city.

Sangrur returning officer-cum-SDM Charanjot Singh Walia said the road show was held without permission and it violated guidelines of the election commission and Covid norms. “We have issued a notice to AAP leadership of Sangrur,” he added.

Dhuri returning officer Ismat Vijay Singh said “District chief of AAP has been issued a notice for violation of model code of conduct.”

Mann could not be contacted despite repeated attempts, but AAP district chief Gurmail Singh said they did not plan any road show but when workers came to know about Mann’s visit, they reached spontaneously.

