Punjab polls: Akali-BSP coalition will transform Mohali, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said the Akali-BSP coalition government will transform Mohali by ensuring “huge development”.

Sukhbir, who was addressing an election rally in Sector 78 here in favour of SAD-BSP candidate Parvinder Singh Sohana, said, “Only the SAD had carried out development in Mohali constituency before and more would be done as per the demand of people when the coalition comes to power.”

He also said that need-based policy, which the people, of Mohali in particular, have been demanding would be announced the next day the coalition comes to power in Punjab.

Lashing out at former cabinet minister and Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sukhbir said, “The next day after the formation of SAD-BSP government, Balbir will be put behind bars.”

Slamming former Mohali mayor and AAP candidate Kulwant Singh, the SAD chief said, “We made Kulwant Singh a millionaire and he betrayed his mother party. He is at one place at night and somewhere else during the day. I will send him back from where he came.”

He claimed that under no circumstance the Congress was making a comeback in Punjab while the Aam Aadmi Party would be reduced to seven to eight seats.

Senior Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu during electioneering in Mohali on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Shun false propaganda, vote for development: Balbir

Senior Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said that by rejecting Opposition’s false poll propaganda outrightly, the voters of Mohali will choose development in the upcoming assembly polls.

“There is a sense of one-sided sentiment in the favour of the Congress in election meetings and rallies, where people’s enthusiasm toward the party reveals everything,” said Balbir, who is contesting from Mohali to win the assembly poll fourth time in a row.

“People are not foolish, who will be impressed by fake and hollow promises. The Opposition is clueless about how to counter the Congress’ popularity,” he added.

While lashing out at his rivals, he said, “Those who have switched loyalties merely for their personal gains will be rejected completely by the people.”

On seeing Congress’ rising popularity, Balbir claimed, the Opposition has resorted to malice campaigning, which is evident from the statement of its leaders.

Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Kulwant Singh greeting a voter during his election campaign in Mohali assembly segment on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

People’s support will make us win this election: Kulwant

AAP’s Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh on Tuesday said, “Our party is getting a massive response and we will win the elections with a big lead owing to the people’s support.”

“The Opposition is shocked at the fact that people in different wards of villages and towns in Mohali are finally taking things into their own hands,” he added.

“People in Mohali are angry with Balbir Sidhu, who had been misleading them till now. They want to teach him a lesson. At the same time, the old office-bearers and workers of the Congress are also joining the AAP,” Kulwant said.

Meanwhile, social activist Satnam Dau and his associates extended their support to the AAP in presence of Kulwant.