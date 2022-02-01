Punjab polls: CM Channi kicks off campaign in Bhadaur, says he’s on a mission to develop Malwa

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said that he was on a mission to develop the Malwa region which was ignored by the successive governments in the past.

Starting his election campaign after filing nomination papers from Bhadaur, the second segment he is contesting from after Chamkaur Sahib, Channi said, “The belt is large but many districts are underdeveloped. Though Amarinder Singh and the Badals ruled the state for so many years, the region remain neglected.”

“I have come here as Sudama and the people of Malwa will treat me like Krishna. The Congress will register a big victory in the region in the assembly elections,” he added.

Also, Channi prayed at the Rudra Shiv Temple and Baba Jiwan Singh Gurdwara in Bhadaur before addressing party workers at Bhadaur and Tapa.

Earlier, while filing his nomination papers, the CM was accompanied by Bhadaur MLA Pirmal Singh Dhaula, former railway minister Pawan Bansal, his son and Barnala candidate Manish Bansal, who hail from Tapa town.

Dhaula, who had won from the segment on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, had joined the Congress.

“I dare AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to contest against me from any seat in Punjab,” Channi added in response to the Delhi CM’s remark that that Channi was losing from Chamkaur Sahib according to their party’s survey.

In the first list of candidates released on January 15, the Congress had named Channi as its candidate from Chamkaur Sahib, a constituency he has won thrice in a row.

Some farmers and contractual teachers opposed Channi’s visit and raised slogans over what they termed as making “false promises”. “We are unhappy as the CM has not fulfilled his promises. We are still getting a small amount of salary. We will not let him win from the seat,” said Jaspal Kaur, one of the protesters.

