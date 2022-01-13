Punjab polls: Eyeing Congress ticket, Mohali MLA Sidhu begins campaign

Even though the Congress is yet to declare its candidate from Mohali Urban seat, sitting MLA and former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, who is again eyeing the ticket, has kicked off his campaign in the city.

On Wednesday, he held a meeting with several resident welfare associations and other organisations, seeking their support. Later in the evening, he held door-to-door campaigning in Phase 7.

The former minister’s brother and Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu and other local party leaders also accompanied him.

Lashing out at former mayor Kulwant Singh, who is contesting on the AAP ticket, Sidhu said: “People of Mohali will show him the door in the coming elections, and next time he will look for another party.”

Security forces hold flag march

On second consecutive day, Mohali police and paramilitary personnel carried out a flag march in markets of Mohali. It was carried out on foot in the market at Phase 7, and later, the security personnel moved in vehicles in markets of Phases 3B2, 5, 8, 9,10, and 11.

The senior superintendent of police the falg march would create a sense of security among residents keeping in view the upcoming elections. Cops also made people in markets aware about the importance to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocol. The shopkeepers were asked to follow the night curfew guidelines.