Punjab polls: Minister Warring demands early announcement of Congress candidates

Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday urged the party high command for an early announcement of candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections to check interference by leaders in the constituencies.

At a meeting chaired by the Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary with the party leaders in Bathinda, Warring said the party workers were enthusiastic after Charanjit Singh Channi was given command of the state government.

“It is important that names of the candidates are made public at the earliest. There are instances wherein party leaders are seen active in other assembly segments. Timely announcement of candidates will check such undue movements of leaders,” said the minister without naming anyone.

In the last few months, Warring had accused finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal for increasing political activities in the former’s constituency Gidderbaha.

Warring, who had unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha from Bathinda, told the central leader that in the last four-and-a-half years of the Congress government, party workers were grossly neglected by the party leadership and the ministers.

Responding to Warring and supporters of other party leaders, Chaudhary said candidates would be announced as per the wish expressed by party activists of the respective constituency.

“Congress workers should unite and fight to ensure the part’s victory in the elections. The Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are wrongly questioning the Channi government’s decisions that were taken to benefit the common man in Punjab,” he said.

Finance minister Manpreet Badal, Rampura Phul MLA and former minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar were among those who spoke on the occasion.

Later, Chaudhary took feedback from leaders and workers of all five assembly segments of Bathinda district separately.