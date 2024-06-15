 Punjab power rates up by 11 paise/unit for domestic users, 15p/unit for industry - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab power rates up by 11 paise/unit for domestic users, 15p/unit for industry

ByVishal Rambani, Chandigarh
Jun 15, 2024 07:32 AM IST

The hike will not affect most domestic users as Punjab govt provides 300 units of free power to each consumer, and neither will it have a bearing on the agri sector that also gets free power.

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) on Friday decided to increase the power tariff by 11 paise per unit for domestic consumers and 15 paise per unit for industrial users from June 16, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

The move will burden the government as it pays subsidy for both agriculture and domestic consumers that comes to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,909 crore a year. (HT Photo)
The move will burden the government as it pays subsidy for both agriculture and domestic consumers that comes to 21,909 crore a year. (HT Photo)

The hike will not affect most domestic consumers as the Punjab government provides 300 units of free power to each consumer and neither will it have a bearing on the agricultural sector that also gets free power.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

But the move will burden the government as it pays subsidy for both agriculture and domestic consumers that comes to 21,909 crore a year.

Domestic consumers using over 300 units per month will have to bear the burden on account of increase in the power tariff.

The tentative amount of tariff hike in case of domestic category is around 133 crore, out of which 120 crore will be borne by Punjab government. Out of the total tariff hike of 654 crore allowed by the PSERC, about 636 crore will be subsidised by the Punjab government and only 18 crore will be borne by consumers.

Punjab’s subsidy bill now

11% of annual budget

Earlier, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had submitted an aggregate revenue requirement petition to the PSERC, seeking an ARR of 53,360.48 crore due to a revenue deficit of 5,419.82 crore up to the 2024-25 financial year.

In the 2022-23 fiscal, there was a deficit of 6,977.98 crore and surplus of 1,558.16 crore during FY 2024-25.

However, the PSERC determined a revenue gap of 654.35 crore after a thorough check and allowed for previous period dues of 4,072.27 crore. Thus, the commission determined an additional revenue requirement of 654.35 crore instead of the 5,419.82 crore sought by the PSPCL.

The average cost of supply for FY 2024-25 works out to be 715.55 paise/kWh, which is 1.59% higher than the ACoS of 704.34 paise/kWh as determined in the tariff order for FY 2023-24, resulting in an increase of about 11 paise/unit over the average cost of supply of FY 2023-24.

Accordingly, the ARR determined for FY 2024-25 will be 44,239.14 crore and the projected net revenue to PSPCL from the announced tariff during FY 2024-25 will be 48,467.72 crore, thus clearing the previous deficit determined and allowed by the commission.

However, the bigger worry for the PSPCL and state government is that the power subsidy bill has come to whopping Rs. 21,909 crores. This is almost 11 percent of total budget of Punjab. This subsidy has also made the PSPCL fully dependent upon government as almost 45 percent of its revenue will come from government in lieu of subsidy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab power rates up by 11 paise/unit for domestic users, 15p/unit for industry
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On