Punjab power reforms worth 5,000 crore underway to create resilient grid: Sanjeev Arora

Power minister Sanjeev Arora on Sunday claimed that the power department has undertaken wide-ranging reforms during 2025 to ensure a reliable power supply and a resilient power infrastructure across the state. Punjab power minister Sanjeev Arora (PTI file)

In a statement here, he said that PSPCL will now release electricity connections without requiring any No Objection Certificate (NOC), subject to submission of a mandatory undertaking by the applicant, and application forms have been simplified, and digitisation of records is being undertaken on a priority basis.

It has also exempted the submission and verification of test reports for all consumer categories (except agriculture). Also, a statewide project is underway to straighten hanging overhead wires, minimise roadside poles, and improve safety and aesthetics. The project includes installation of new underground cables, distribution boxes and upgradation of transformers wherever required. A pilot project has already been completed in one sub-division, and tenders have now been floated for the remaining 86 sub-divisions, he said.

Under the ‘Roshan Punjab’ initiative, he said the comprehensive programme involves an investment of ₹5,000 crore, partially funded under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The initiative aims to create a future-ready and resilient power grid by 2027, supporting industries, homes and farms across the state. Ex-gratia compensation for regular employees in fatal duty accidents has been increased from ₹30 lakh to ₹35 lakh. Compensation for outsourced employees has been enhanced to ₹30 lakh.