Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab power reforms worth 5,000 crore underway to create resilient grid: Sanjeev Arora

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 05:44 am IST

According to the minister, the initiative aims to create a future-ready power grid by 2027, supporting industries, homes and farms across the state

Power minister Sanjeev Arora on Sunday claimed that the power department has undertaken wide-ranging reforms during 2025 to ensure a reliable power supply and a resilient power infrastructure across the state.

Punjab power minister Sanjeev Arora (PTI file)
Punjab power minister Sanjeev Arora (PTI file)

In a statement here, he said that PSPCL will now release electricity connections without requiring any No Objection Certificate (NOC), subject to submission of a mandatory undertaking by the applicant, and application forms have been simplified, and digitisation of records is being undertaken on a priority basis.

It has also exempted the submission and verification of test reports for all consumer categories (except agriculture). Also, a statewide project is underway to straighten hanging overhead wires, minimise roadside poles, and improve safety and aesthetics. The project includes installation of new underground cables, distribution boxes and upgradation of transformers wherever required. A pilot project has already been completed in one sub-division, and tenders have now been floated for the remaining 86 sub-divisions, he said.

Under the ‘Roshan Punjab’ initiative, he said the comprehensive programme involves an investment of 5,000 crore, partially funded under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The initiative aims to create a future-ready and resilient power grid by 2027, supporting industries, homes and farms across the state. Ex-gratia compensation for regular employees in fatal duty accidents has been increased from 30 lakh to 35 lakh. Compensation for outsourced employees has been enhanced to 30 lakh.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab power reforms worth 5,000 crore underway to create resilient grid: Sanjeev Arora
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Power Minister Sanjeev Arora announced significant reforms in the power department for 2025, ensuring reliable supply and infrastructure. Key changes include releasing electricity connections without No Objection Certificates, simplifying application processes, and a major project to upgrade power lines and safety. The ‘Roshan Punjab’ initiative, with a ₹5,000 crore investment, aims for a resilient power grid by 2027.