Punjab: Pregnant woman shot dead in Patti clash

A 30-year-old pregnant woman was shot dead during a clash between neighbours at Patti, 20 kms from the district headquarters, here on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman was four months pregnant. “Her husband Raja Singh had a dispute with his neighbours. Two days ago, both parties had reached a compromise but on Sunday a scuffle broke out between the two groups resulting in a firing in which the woman was shot,” said Ravi Shankar, sub-inspector of City Police Station, Patti. Raja, who is also the complainant in the case, said: “Five to six men barged into our house. They were carrying pistols and sharp-edged weapons. First, they started beating us up, and then one of them took out a gun and opened fire. My wife tried to save me and in the process was hit by a bullet and fell on the floor. She was taken to the civil hospital but the doctors declared her as brought dead”, said Raja.

“We have registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder) against seven persons on Raja’s complaint and launched a manhunt to nab them,” said SI Ravi Shankar. The victim’s families refused to cremate the body until the accused were arrested. They only relented after police officials gave them assurance of prompt action.