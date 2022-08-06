Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab pvt bus operators threaten strike on Aug 9

Punjab pvt bus operators threaten strike on Aug 9

Updated on Aug 06, 2022 01:27 AM IST
The transporters said apart from the proposed strike on August 9, they will be forced to burn down their buses on August 14 incase their demands were not fulfilled
Private bus operators of Punjab on Friday warned to stop transport services in the state on August 9 in case of a failure of the government to fulfil their demands.
ByHT Correspondent

CHANDIGARH: Private bus operators of Punjab on Friday warned to stop transport services in the state on August 9 in case of a failure of the government to fulfil their demands. The operators, among other demands have been asking for tax exemption and a hike in passenger fares. The operators, who held a press meet here, said that they have been suffering badly due to “non-friendly policies”, adding that the bus operators have been seeking the intervention of AAP government to financially bail them out.

The transporters said apart from the proposed strike on August 9, they will be forced to burn down their buses on August 14 incase their demands were not fulfilled.

Sandeep Sharma, a member of the Punjab motor union said that the condition of all bus operators was pitiable and they were under debt. He said with the freebees like free bus service to women, the private buses have suffered huge losses. “The tax was waived for 6 months till December 31, 2020 and later from April 1 to July 31 tax was waived on kilometre basis. Whereas, Himachal Pradesh waived off tax for 19 months,” he said. “We want the tax exemption, that the tax be reduced to Re 1 per km and exemption days from 4 to 10 days,” the transporters added.

While the diesel rates have increased and so is the maintenance cost, the bus fares has not been increased by the government. Also, bus stand fee must be abolished, the transporters’ list of demands said.

“First, we suffered from the hands of a few powerful families, but when AAP came to power, we had high hopes. We met the CM in Jalandhar, who ensured of helping us and promised to meet, but till date he has not spared a minute for us,” said one of the representatives of the bus operators.

We want our issues to be resolved by August 9, otherwise we will stop bus services in Punjab for a day on August 9, the transporters have threatened.

“Amid the fight of big fish, whether it is between Jhujjar, Orbit or with government, it is the small operator that suffers. We are in the business for two to three generations, but today, our condition is such that we have to sell our buses to scrap dealers. I had 11 buses, of which I have sold 4 to scrap dealers in the recent past,” said a bus owner. “We want the government to help us now. If the government doesn’t come forward now, we will not survive. The business of small operators will collapse and lakhs will go unemployed,” he added.

