Punjab pvt bus operators threaten strike on Aug 9
CHANDIGARH: Private bus operators of Punjab on Friday warned to stop transport services in the state on August 9 in case of a failure of the government to fulfil their demands. The operators, among other demands have been asking for tax exemption and a hike in passenger fares. The operators, who held a press meet here, said that they have been suffering badly due to “non-friendly policies”, adding that the bus operators have been seeking the intervention of AAP government to financially bail them out.
The transporters said apart from the proposed strike on August 9, they will be forced to burn down their buses on August 14 incase their demands were not fulfilled.
Sandeep Sharma, a member of the Punjab motor union said that the condition of all bus operators was pitiable and they were under debt. He said with the freebees like free bus service to women, the private buses have suffered huge losses. “The tax was waived for 6 months till December 31, 2020 and later from April 1 to July 31 tax was waived on kilometre basis. Whereas, Himachal Pradesh waived off tax for 19 months,” he said. “We want the tax exemption, that the tax be reduced to Re 1 per km and exemption days from 4 to 10 days,” the transporters added.
While the diesel rates have increased and so is the maintenance cost, the bus fares has not been increased by the government. Also, bus stand fee must be abolished, the transporters’ list of demands said.
“First, we suffered from the hands of a few powerful families, but when AAP came to power, we had high hopes. We met the CM in Jalandhar, who ensured of helping us and promised to meet, but till date he has not spared a minute for us,” said one of the representatives of the bus operators.
We want our issues to be resolved by August 9, otherwise we will stop bus services in Punjab for a day on August 9, the transporters have threatened.
“Amid the fight of big fish, whether it is between Jhujjar, Orbit or with government, it is the small operator that suffers. We are in the business for two to three generations, but today, our condition is such that we have to sell our buses to scrap dealers. I had 11 buses, of which I have sold 4 to scrap dealers in the recent past,” said a bus owner. “We want the government to help us now. If the government doesn’t come forward now, we will not survive. The business of small operators will collapse and lakhs will go unemployed,” he added.
-
Ludhiana: Man booked for defaming woman, daughter on social media
Fifteen months after the complaint was filed, a man has been booked for allegedly defaming a 43-year-old woman from Vishkarma Town and her daughter on social media. Gurwinder has been identified as a resident of Sector 32-A, 30, Gurwinder Singh, who was a supporter of former Congress MLA Kamaljit Singh Karwal and has since joined BJP.
-
Former Akali MLA Lodhinangal blames SGPC for SAD’s decimation
Two-time former MLA and senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal from Gurdaspur district Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal has upped ante against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee top brass and accused it of historic decimation of the party in the politics of Punjab. Lodhinangal was elected from Qadian in 2007 and then he contested from Batala in 2012 but lost to Ashwani Sekhri, then again contested from Batala in 2017 and won.
-
Ludhiana: 3 booked for assaulting, sexually harassing 25-yr-old woman in restaurant
Police on Thursday booked three men for allegedly assaulting and sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman at an eatery in South City, Ludhiana. The accused have been identified as Charanpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Baltej Singh Midda. They are all residents of Model Town and aged between 28 and 30, police said. According to police sources, the accused already knew the victim and they had an old enmity.
-
Ayushman Bharat scheme: PGI restarts treating patients from Punjab
In what will come as a relief for hundreds of aggrieved patients, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, a premier healthcare institute, Friday resumed treatment of patients from Punjab under Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-MMSBY). A recent announcement by the Punjab government that all dues of the institute will be cleared within a few days is also said to have prompted PGIMER to resume healthcare services.
-
Gurugram woman accused of filing nine false rape FIRs gets bail
The Gurugram woman, who is accused of filing nine false rape FIRs against at least eight boys, has been granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court. The high court bench of justice JS Bedi observed that she has been in custody since December 29, 2021, and the investigation is complete. Between September 2020 and November 2021, nine rape FIRs had been registered on the complaint of the woman.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics