Punjab: PWD SDO, junior engineer suspended over negligence
Acting on the instructions of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, sub-divisional engineer Sukhpreet Singh and junior engineer Naveen Kumar of PWD’s Construction Division 3, Bathinda, have been suspended from their duty with immediate effect under Rule 4 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules.
Notably, a video of the construction work being carried out under the supervision of the officer and employee concerned was widely circulated, which reflected negligence on the part of the officials. After a probe in the case, it was decided to suspend the duo.
Public works minister Harbhajan Singh said the state government would not tolerate any negligence in duty on the part of any government employee or official.
He said the headquarters of duo would be the office of the chief engineer (headquarters), Patiala, during the suspension and they will not leave the headquarters without the permission of chief engineer.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics