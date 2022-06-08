Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: PWD SDO, junior engineer suspended over negligence
chandigarh news

Punjab: PWD SDO, junior engineer suspended over negligence

Notably, a video of the construction work being carried out under the supervision of officer and employee concerned was widely circulated, which reflected negligence on the part of the officials
Acting on the instructions of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, sub-divisional engineer Sukhpreet Singh and junior engineer Naveen Kumar of PWD’s Construction Division 3, Bathinda, have been suspended from their duty with immediate effect (PTI)
Acting on the instructions of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, sub-divisional engineer Sukhpreet Singh and junior engineer Naveen Kumar of PWD’s Construction Division 3, Bathinda, have been suspended from their duty with immediate effect (PTI)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 10:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Acting on the instructions of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, sub-divisional engineer Sukhpreet Singh and junior engineer Naveen Kumar of PWD’s Construction Division 3, Bathinda, have been suspended from their duty with immediate effect under Rule 4 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules.

Notably, a video of the construction work being carried out under the supervision of the officer and employee concerned was widely circulated, which reflected negligence on the part of the officials. After a probe in the case, it was decided to suspend the duo.

Public works minister Harbhajan Singh said the state government would not tolerate any negligence in duty on the part of any government employee or official.

He said the headquarters of duo would be the office of the chief engineer (headquarters), Patiala, during the suspension and they will not leave the headquarters without the permission of chief engineer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out