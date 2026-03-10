Punjab: Ranjit’s body cremated, kin reiterate CBI probe demand

Family of 19-year-old Ranjit Singh, who was killed in a “police encounter” on February 25, finally cremated the body in Adhian village of Gurdaspur district on Monday. The family, which had been protesting for a postmortem examination by Chandigarh-based PGIMER, said it took the cremation decision as the body was getting decomposed. Punjab and Haryana high court had sought a report from Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav regarding the encounter. (HT Photo)

Ranjit was one of the suspects in the murder of two cops at a police post in Adhian, a crime that was carried out allegedly at the behest of Pakistan-based handlers.

Earlier, the family, in consultation with different organisations, had refused to cremate the body while terming the encounter as fake. The body had been kept in a freezer at home after it was handed over to the family post an autopsy at the civil hospital.

Harinder Singh Malhi, uncle of Ranjit, said, “We were demanding that a postmortem examination be conducted at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. The encounter should be probed by a central agency, such as CBI. We decided to cremate the body as it was decomposing.”

The funeral procession was attended by a large number of people, who raised slogans against the government and called for action against those involved in the encounter.

“The bhog ceremony will be on March 15. The next course of action will be announced after a meeting of the 16-member action committee that comprises different organisations,” he said.

Jasmeet Kaur Chhina, representative of Misl Satluj, an NGO, was present during the funeral. “A fair investigation should be conducted either by the CBI or by an independent commission under the supervision of the Punjab and Haryana high court. Misl Satluj president Ajay Pal Singh Brar wrote to the Union ministry of home affairs for a CBI inquiry. The ministry has acknowledged the letter.”

Notably, the Punjab and Haryana high court had sought a report from Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav regarding the encounter.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard constable Ashok Kumar were found shot dead at a police post in Adhian on the morning of February 22. Three days later, Ranjit, who was one of the three youths accused of the double murder, was killed in a police encounter near Puranashala village, about 8 km from Gurdaspur on the Gurdaspur-Mukerian road.