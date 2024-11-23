Punjab records 147 fresh farm fires

Punjab on Friday reported 147 farm fires taking the tally to 10,443 cases in this kharif season. Despite stringent action against defaulters, farm fire cases are being recorded from different parts of Punjab. (HT File)

Despite stringent action against defaulters, farm fire cases are being recorded from different parts of the state.

Fazilka topped the list with 34 farm fires, followed by 33 in Muktsar, 24 in Ferozepur, 11 in Mansa, nine in Mohali and eight in Tarn Taran.

Sangrur, which reported the highest number of cases in the state this season so far at 1,697, did not see a single farm fire on Friday.