Punjab records 382 fresh cases, 20 more fatalities

With 382 more Covid cases, the total count in Punjab on Thursday reached 5,93,941, while 20 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,944, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 5,274 while the state’s positivity rate stood at 0.68%.

Deaths were reported from Barnala, Bathinda and Faridkot. Among the fresh cases, Amritsar reported 47 infections, followed by 40 in Ludhiana and 33 in Jalandhar.

With 715 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,72,723, according to the bulletin.

There are 127 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 390 other critical patients and 1,730 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,06,14,550 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.