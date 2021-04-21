Punjab records 61 virus deaths, 4,673 new cases

The coronavirus fatality count in Punjab rose to 8,045 with 61 deaths reported on Tuesday as 4,673 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 3,09,316, according to a medical bulletin. The maximum seven deaths were reported from Patiala, followed by six in Amritsar and five each in Ludhiana, Mohali and SBS Nagar, it said. Ludhiana reported 778 cases, the maximum in the state, followed by 698 in Mohali, 556 in Bathinda, 454 in Jalandhar and 434 in Patiala. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 36,709. A total of 3,198 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,64,562, the bulletin said.

There are 48 patients on ventilator while 480 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 66,90,798 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Corona patient dies by suicide at Ludhiana civil hospital

Ludhiana A 35-year-old labourers Coronavirus patient ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the Stroke Room of the emergency ward of Ludhiana Civil Hospital on Tuesday evening. He was the only patient in the room that has two beds. Division 2 police have initiated investigations. He was a resident of Shimlapuri. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central) Waryam Singh said seven patients were admitted to the emergency ward on Tuesday and the victim was shifted to the Stroke Room. In the evening, a nurse had administered him an injection and after some time when she came back, she found the door bolted from inside. The hospital staff forced open the door and saw him hanging from the ceiling fan.

The victim is survived by wife and two daughters aged 10 and 7. Kaptan Singh, one of the relatives of the victim, said the financial condition of the victim was poor and over ₹1 lakh was the estimated expenditure on his surgery. He had arranged the money by borrowing from relatives and friends. He was under mental stress ever since he contracted Covid-19, he said.

Bathinda admn asks 21 hospitals to create isolation wards

Bathinda: After a surge in Covid-19 cases in Bathinda, the district administration has directed 21 hospitals to set up isolation facilities with immediate effect.

On Tuesday, Bathinda reported 556 Covid-19 cases, the largest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said 396 beds are being equipped for level-2 patients while facility to treat 110 patients with level-3 care is also being created.

“All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is also in the loop as Covid facility. The district has been geared up to handle any emergency situation. People have been advised to strictly follow Covid guidelines,” he said. The DC said the police administration has been directed to initiate strict action against the violators.

AIIMS suspends OPDs, surgeries

The Bathinda facility of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced to suspend all physical outdoor patient department (OPD) services till further order. Additional medical superintendent Prof Satish K Gupta said the institute is offering teleconsultation services for the convenience of the patients.

The landline number of clinical OPDs and mobile phone numbers of faculty members of clinical specialties will soon be displayed so that it reaches all the needy patients and care can be taken round-the-clock. Gupta said surgeries also stand withheld and only malignancy cases will be taken on a case-to-case basis.

Patiala villagers commit to Covid-appropriate behaviour

Patiala As many as 398 village panchayats and councillors of 70 wards have passed resolutions to join hands with the district administration in their fight against Covid on Tuesday. Senior superintendent of police Vikramjeet Duggal said the resolutions particularly mentioned adherence of Covid-appropriate behaviour. “Patiala Police have started involving local community, youth, village elders and civil society organisations to reach out to the masses, seeking their support to fight against Covid,” he said.