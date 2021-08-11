Punjab records jump in Covid-19 cases

Punjab on Wednesday registered a jump in Covid-19 infections, 107 cases surfacing in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5,99,678.

With no Covid-related death reported on Wednesday, the toll stood at 16,325, according to the health bulletin.

The toll, however, included three deaths, which were not reported earlier, as per the bulletin.

Ludhiana reported the maximum 34 cases, followed by nine in Amritsar and eight each in Bathinda and Fazilka.

The state saw 54, 31 and 74 infections on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday respectively.

It registered 118 cases on July 17 and since then, the state has been witnessing less than 100 infections daily.

With the rise in the number of infections, the active cases rose to 517 from 460 Tuesday.

With 45 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,82,836 Wednesday, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported five cases of Covid-19, taking the total count to 61,997, it said.

With no death reported on Wednesday, the toll figure stood at 811. The number of active cases in the city was 35 while the number of cured persons was 61,151.