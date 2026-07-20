Punjab replaces 35 revenue terms to simplify property registration

In an effort to make land-related paperwork easier for the public to understand, the Punjab government has simplified the language used in property registration documents by replacing 35 complex revenue terms with Punjabi words. Among the key changes, “Arazi” has been replaced by “Zameen” (land), “Sakin” by “Vasneek” (resident), “Hiba” by “Daan” (gift), “Tarmeem” by “Sodh/Darusti” (correction) and “Dakhil Kharij” by “Intkaal” (mutation). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the move, approved under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, will make government services more transparent, citizen-friendly and easier to understand.

He said the traditional terminology used in property registration documents often confused ordinary citizens. On the chief minister’s directions, the revenue and rehabilitation department constituted a special committee to recommend simpler alternatives.

Based on their recommendations, the government replaced 35 long-used technical and Persian or Urdu revenue terms with commonly understood Punjabi words.”The objective is to ensure that no citizen faces unnecessary difficulty in understanding documents related to land or property,” Mundian said.

Here’s what’s changing

Among the key changes, “Arazi” has been replaced by “Zameen” (land), “Sakin” by “Vasneek” (resident), “Hiba” by “Daan” (gift), “Tarmeem” by “Sodh/Darusti” (correction), “Dakhil Kharij” by “Intkaal” (mutation), “Faut” by “Maut” (death of property owner), “Fard” by “Nakal Jamabandi” (copy of land record), “Bainama” by “Vikri Nama” (sale deed), “Mushtarka” by “Sanjha” (shared asset), and “Mansookh Karna” by “Radd Karna/Kharij Karna” (cancelled).

Other changes include replacing “Muntaqil” with “Tabdeel” (title transfer), “Mazkoor” with “Uparokat” (aforementioned), “Ujr” with “Itiraz” (objection), “Ujrat” with “fees”, and “Hasab Zabta” with “Kanoon Anusar” (according to rules).

Mundian said the government had instructed the inspector general of registration and all deputy commissioners to implement the revised terminology in property registration documents on a priority basis.

Officials have been instructed to ensure the use of the new terminology in registration documents to improve readability and reduce confusion for citizens dealing with property transactions.