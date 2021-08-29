Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 54 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
Punjab reports 54 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
Punjab reports 54 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 54 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Punjab on Saturday reported 54 fresh Covid cases taking the tally to 6,00,524
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 12:59 AM IST

Punjab on Saturday reported 54 fresh Covid cases taking the tally to 6,00,524. The state also saw two fatalities taking the death toll to 16,366, according to a medical bulletin.

The state reported a positivity rate of 0.11%. The number of active cases in the state also came down to 405, it said.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali registered nine, followed by eight in Patiala and six in Bathinda.

The number of cured persons has reached 5,83,743, the bulletin said.

55-year-old man dies in Patiala village

Patiala: A day after three students tested positive at government school in Mavisapan village of Patiala district, a 55-year-old man of the same village died of coronavirus on Saturday.

The health authorities declared village as a micro-containment zone and initiated sampling for further testing.

Nodal officer Dr Sumeet Singh said as many as 167 samples collected from the school have tested negative.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.