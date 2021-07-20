Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 56 Covid cases, two deaths
The state’s positivity rate also came down to 0.18%, lowest ever since Covid cases started rising in Punjab.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 12:40 AM IST

Punjab on Monday reported 56 fresh cases and two Covid-related deaths on Monday, according to a medical bulletin released by the state government.

With this, the state’s positivity rate also came down to 0.18%, lowest ever since Covid cases started rising in Punjab.

Barnala, Faridkot, Moga, Rupnagar and SBS Nagar reported no case on Monday whereas Amritsar reported a maximum nine cases, followed by eight each in Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur and five in Mansa.

The state’s active caseload has also come down to 953, whereas 42 persons are still reported to be critical. As many as 142 patients were discharged on Monday.

