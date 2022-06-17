Punjab reports 92 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh : Punjab on Thursday reported 92 fresh Covid cases against 74 detected on Wednesday.

According to a media bulletin, the maximum of 34 cases were registered in Mohali, followed by 10 in Ludhiana and eight each in Faridkot and Jalandhar.

The number of active cases in the state has reached 430. So far, 7,60,999 people have been infected with the virus in the state. No Covid-related death was reported in the state on Thursday.