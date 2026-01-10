Punjab RERA directs Mohali builder to execute buyer’s agreement

The Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has granted relief to a Panchkula resident after a Mohali-based real estate developer failed to execute a buyer’s agreement despite receiving a substantial portion of the plot cost. The Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has granted relief to a Panchkula resident after a Mohali-based real estate developer failed to execute a buyer’s agreement despite receiving a substantial portion of the plot cost. (Representational image)

In its order, RERA directed Sunny Lovely Developers, Mohali, to execute the buyer’s agreement within two months in favour of a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula. The complainant had booked a 500-square-yard industrial plot in the developer’s project, “V Industrial Park,” located at Sector 102-A, Mohali.

According to the complaint, the plot was booked in 2018 and an amount of ₹38.75 lakh was paid for the same, which amounts to nearly 60% of the total plot cost of ₹62.50 lakh. The complainant stated that the developer had assured her that the allotment process and execution of the buyer’s agreement would be completed within three months. However, despite repeated follow-ups, the agreement was not executed.

The complainant told RERA that she was ready to pay the remaining amount but sought execution of the buyer’s agreement first, along with clarity on possession timelines and statutory approvals. The complaint was filed through her counsel, Mohd. Sartaj Khan.

RERA noted that the developer failed to file a reply despite service of notice and subsequently stopped appearing before the authority. Due to non-appearance, the authority proceeded ex parte and examined the material placed on record by the complainant, including booking documents, payment receipts and project-related details.

In its order, RERA directed the developer to execute the buyer’s agreement in the prescribed statutory format. The authority further instructed that the agreement must clearly specify the date of possession, the schedule for payment of the remaining amount, and the timeline for execution of the conveyance deed, in accordance with the provisions of the RERA Act and applicable rules.