Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation leases 50,000 sq ft in Mumbai’s BKC for five years at a total rent of ₹189 crore

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), a Japanese banking corporation, has leased nearly 50,000 sq ft of office space in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from Goisu Realty Private Limited, the Indian real estate arm of Japan’s Sumitomo Realty and Development Co. Ltd. According to property registration accessed by Propstack, the space was leased for five years at a total rent of ₹189 crore. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), a Japanese banking corporation, has leased nearly 50,000 sq ft of office space in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The fresh lease covers 49,820 sq ft on the higher floor of Sumitomo C65, a commercial tower in BKC. The agreement is dated October 6, 2026, and carries a five-year tenure, according to transaction details. The rent is pegged at ₹694 per sq ft per month, translating to an approximate starting rent of ₹3.46 crore a month.

At the stated monthly rent, the annual rental outgo would be approximately ₹41.5 crore before escalation. The agreement provides for a 15% rent increase every three years. The security deposit is ₹35.115 crore.

The lease includes a nine-month rent-free period, with rent payments scheduled to commence in June 2027.

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An email query was sent to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Goisu Realty Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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Japanese real estate group’s Mumbai expansion Goisu Realty is a group company of Japan’s Sumitomo Realty and Development, which develops commercial office space in Mumbai. The Sumitomo C65 project in BKC is part of the group's expansion in India, following a long-term office development, leasing and management model.

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In 2025, US-based financial services major JP Morgan Private Limited pre-leased 1.16 lakh sq ft in a commercial tower being developed by Goisu Realty Private Limited, a subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Realty & Development Company, in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), for a monthly rent of ₹6.91 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

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BKC- India's costliest commercial district BKC has several government offices, including MMRDA, Goods and Services Tax (GST), Reserve Bank of India, Income Tax Department, and Family Court. The US consulate is also located there near the Jio Convention Centre. Luxury hotels such as Sofitel and Trident are also in BKC.

Prominent companies with offices in BKC include Jio, Apple, Netflix, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Tesla, the National Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered Bank, WeWork, CISCO, Pfizer, Spotify, and Blackstone.