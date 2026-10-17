How a 1535 fort built by the Portuguese and a 400-year-old church shaped the distinct island heritage of Diu

Diu is a mesmerising combination of sun, sand and history, beckoning visitors seeking an escape from the chaos of daily life. It is not just a destination but a journey back in time, where the azure waters of the Arabian Sea meet the architectural marvels of a bygone era. Shaped by centuries of maritime trade and Portuguese influence, this coastal island town preserves a heritage that sets it apart from the rest of Gujarat.

According to Incredible India, “With its golden beaches and historical landmarks like the mighty Diu Fort, this medieval fortified town offers a slice of paradise for nature lovers and history buffs alike.” The captivating island paradise rests like a jewel off the coast of Gujarat. Part of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Diu offers a beautiful escape accessible by bridges and ferries.

Diu Fort: A legacy carved in stone Standing tall along the Arabian Sea, Diu Fort is among the most striking reminders of the island’s Portuguese past. Built by the Portuguese in 1535, the imposing coastal fortress was constructed during a period when control over maritime routes and strategic ports was crucial to European powers operating in the Indian Ocean.

With its massive stone walls, bastions, cannons and sweeping views of the sea, the fort reflects the military ambition and architectural ingenuity of its time. Its strategic location helped the Portuguese defend their interests along the western coast of India, making Diu an important stronghold in their maritime network.

Yet, the fort’s significance extends beyond warfare and colonial ambition. Over the centuries, it has become a defining symbol of Diu’s identity, drawing visitors into a layered history shaped by trade, cultural encounters and changing political powers. The sound of waves against its weathered walls offers a reminder of the close relationship between the island and the sea.