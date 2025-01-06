Punjab Roadways strike: Passengers stranded, private buses run packed

Passengers in Bathinda and adjoining districts of southwest Punjab bore the brunt on the first day of the Punjab Roadways and PRTC contractual workers’ three-day strike on Monday as scores of state roadways buses stopped plying since midnight. PRTC contractual employees holding a protest in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Private buses were running packed on various routes in the region.

PRTC union president Kuldeep Singh Manes in Bathinda claimed that of the 186 buses in Bathinda depot, only 11 had run till noon.

“The call of the strike has evoked a total response from all districts. We will continue the agitation until our demands for regularisation of jobs and better wages are met by the state government,” he said.

Official sources said that the regular employees had reported for duty, and efforts were being made to streamline the movement of buses.

Commuters were seen complaining about the strike. “I have been waiting for a state-owned bus for more than an hour,” said a woman at the Bathinda bus stand.