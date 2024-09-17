Punjab: Sacrilege complaint filed against Chandumajra, Rakhra with Akal Takht

A sacrilege complaint has been filed against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rebel leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra and Surjit Singh Rakhra with the Akal Takht on Monday. The Akal Takht office in the Golden temple complex in Amritsar. (HT File)

The development comes close to the heels of the highest Sikh temporal seat holding SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal as ‘tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct)’ for mistakes committed by the party and its government from 2007 to 2017.

The complainant, Gurjit Singh, alleged that these politicians committed a sacrilege by applying ‘tilak’ to the holy saroop of Guru Granth Sahib in 2008 at a dera. He also submitted a video proof to the Takht seeking stringent action against the politicians.

This comes amid the ongoing tussle in the SAD. A few days ago, a complaint was lodged against the Dhindsa family for their role in inducting controversial former police officer Izhar Alam into the party and getting the party ticket allotted to his wife.