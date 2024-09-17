Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Sacrilege complaint filed against Chandumajra, Rakhra with Akal Takht

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Sep 17, 2024 06:24 AM IST

The complainant has alleged that these politicians committed a sacrilege by applying ‘tilak’ to the holy saroop of Guru Granth Sahib in 2008 at a dera.

A sacrilege complaint has been filed against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rebel leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra and Surjit Singh Rakhra with the Akal Takht on Monday.

The Akal Takht office in the Golden temple complex in Amritsar. (HT File)
The Akal Takht office in the Golden temple complex in Amritsar. (HT File)

The development comes close to the heels of the highest Sikh temporal seat holding SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal as ‘tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct)’ for mistakes committed by the party and its government from 2007 to 2017.

The complainant, Gurjit Singh, alleged that these politicians committed a sacrilege by applying ‘tilak’ to the holy saroop of Guru Granth Sahib in 2008 at a dera. He also submitted a video proof to the Takht seeking stringent action against the politicians.

This comes amid the ongoing tussle in the SAD. A few days ago, a complaint was lodged against the Dhindsa family for their role in inducting controversial former police officer Izhar Alam into the party and getting the party ticket allotted to his wife.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On