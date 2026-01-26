Punjab: Samples from Sirhind blast site sent for FSL examination

Though the central counter-terrorism agencies have intensified their probe into the explosion on a railway track near Sirhind, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Punjab, has sent samples collected from the blast site to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Mohali, for a detailed examination. Investigators, however, said there has been no breakthrough in the case so far. After the explosion, the banned Khalistani militant outfit — Khalistan Zindabad Force — had claimed responsibility. (HT Photo)

After the explosion, which occurred at 9.50 pm near Sirhind on Friday, damaging a railway track and a freight engine besides leaving a railway staffer injured, the banned Khalistani militant outfit — Khalistan Zindabad Force — had claimed responsibility.

The GRP, which has registered a case against unknown persons under Section 150 of the Railway Act, said forensic teams visited the site and collected suspected materials, including stones and pieces of the damaged railway track. GRP station house officer Gurpreet Singh said the investigation was continuing but no concrete leads had emerged yet. “The samples were sealed and dispatched to the Mohali FSL to ascertain the nature of the explosive. There has been no breakthrough so far,” he said.

Meanwhile, teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) inspected the blast site. An NSG bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough search of the area on Saturday.

According to sources, the bomb squad did not recover any new suspicious or explosive material from the site. Following the inspection, the NSG gave clearance for the resumption of rail operations on the affected track.

The NIA, which has formally joined the probe after being alerted by the Punjab Police, has begun its investigation to examine possible terror links, especially in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Khalistan Zindabad Force, in a statement attributed to “Ranjit Singh Jammu”, said the explosion was carried out to mark the 40th anniversary of the declaration of Khalistan.