Punjab: SC-appointed panel invites SKM for talks

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Dec 30, 2024 10:54 PM IST

Farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal will meet the panel on Jan 3 and Joginder Singh Ugrahan will meet the panel on Jan 4 for talks

Supreme Court-appointed committee formed to look into farmers’ issues has invited senior leaders of Samyukta Kisan Union (SKM) for talks next week at their office in Panchkula.

Supreme Court-appointed committee formed to look into farmers’ issues has invited senior leaders of Samyukta Kisan Union (SKM) for talks next week. (HT File)
Supreme Court-appointed committee formed to look into farmers' issues has invited senior leaders of Samyukta Kisan Union (SKM) for talks next week. (HT File)

An SKM leader confirmed that the five-member SC committee, headed by former Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Nawab Singh, has invited farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal on January 3 and Joginder Singh Ugrahan on January 4 for talks. The SKM, an umbrella group of 32 farmer unions, have not joined the ongoing stir.

The move comes amidst farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s indefinite fast.

Farm leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Dallewal-led farmer unions Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political), respectively, have been largely indifferent towards the SC-appointed high-powered committee and shunned its efforts to hold talks.

Farmer leader Raminder Patiala, a member of SKM, confirmed that both the farm leaders Rajewal and Ugrahan will meet the committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that the committee has already submitted an interim report to the Supreme Court wherein it has expressed their intention to examine the demand of legal sanctity to minimum support price (MSP).

KMM and SKM (non-political) were invited by the committee on December 18 but both declined the invite.

