Punjab SC finance corp manager held accepting 10k bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Chiman Lal, posted as district manager in Punjab scheduled caste land development and finance corporation, Tarn Taran, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. The Vigilance Bureau had received a complaint from a resident of Gidhri Baghihari village in Tarn Taran district.

“The complainant approached the VB and stated that his disabled sister had availed a loan of ₹1,00,000 from the corporation in 2009. Afterwards, the government had announced a waiver of such loans under a relevant scheme but the manager demanded ₹10,000 bribe from her to process and settle the loan,” VB said.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary verification, the VB team laid a trap during which the said accused was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. “A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station Amritsar range. The accused would be produced in the competent court tomorrow and further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.