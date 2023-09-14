Punjab: School opened by Kejriwal, Mann already smart one: Amritsar AAP MLA

A day after Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurated Punjab’s “first School of Eminence” in Amritsar amid much fanfare, the AAP MLA from Amritsar North, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, said the school had already been functioning as “a very good one”. Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after inaugurating the state’s “first School of Eminence” in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Replying in Punjabi to a social media post shared by AAP Amritsar South MLA and former minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Kunwar Vijay wrote: “Doctor Sahib, congratulations to you as well. But this school was already a behatreen (fine) one and made a smart school by previous regimes. Indeed, some renovations have been done now, but it was (late CPI MLA from Amritsar West) Satpal Dang who gave it a facelift. His niece, Madhu Dang, recently organised a function there that I attended. The academic results of this school have been good, too. But, didn’t we (the AAP) promise to set up new schools? Please share your views on this.”

In his post, Dr Nijjar shared pictures of the school with the title, a new initiative of sikhya kranti (education revolution).

After a screenshot of Kunwar Vijay’s comment was being widely shared on social media, it was promptly deleted.

After inaugurating the school in Chheherta, Kejriwal and Mann addressed a rally, terming it the “dawn of revolution of education” in the state.