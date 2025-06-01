Punjab sees unusually wet May, no heatwave days recorded: IMD data

Punjab experienced an unusually wet May this year, recording 35mm of rainfall, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Besides, the state also didn’t experience a single heatwave day during this wet May in contrast to last year’s May, which saw 12 heatwave days, the data revealed. Commuters make their way during rain in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The IMD’s monthly weather report, released on Saturday, revealed that of Punjab’s 23 districts, 18 received large or excess rainfall. However, Hoshiarpur and SAS Nagar (Mohali) recorded below-average rainfall, while Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, and Kapurthala received normal rainfall for the month.

With 35mm of rainfall recorded between May 1 and May 30, Punjab’s rainfall was 102% above the long-period average of 17.3mm. The state’s previous highest May rainfall was recorded in 2023, at 45mm, followed by 40.5mm in 2008 and 36.9mm in 2001.

The month was marked by multiple thunderstorms and gusty winds, including one severe thunderstorm, which contributed to the cooler-than-usual weather.

Western Disturbances behind cooler weather

IMD officials attributed the lack of heatwave conditions and the increased rainfall activity to the presence of 11 Western Disturbances (WDs) in May. WDs are weather systems that typically bring rain and cooler temperatures to the region.

“Normally, we experience about 3 to 4 Western Disturbances in May. This year, the state had 11, which resulted in increased rainfall and lower temperatures, preventing the development of heatwave conditions,” said Surender Pal, director of IMD, Chandigarh.

Record-low temperatures

The wet conditions and frequent WDs resulted in lower-than-usual maximum temperatures in major cities. Amritsar recorded its third-lowest maximum temperature (also known as day temperature), at 43.5°C, in May since 2011.

Ludhiana recorded a maximum of 43°C on May 22, three degrees lower than the 46.2°C reported on the same date in 2024, marking the lowest May maximum temperature in over a decade. Patiala saw a maximum temperature of 42.6°C, the lowest since 2011, compared to 46.6°C last year.

Unlike last year, when 12 heatwave days were reported, 2025 saw no heatwave conditions in Punjab, which experts attribute to the persistent rainfall and cooler weather systems throughout the month.