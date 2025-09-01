Punjab sees wettest August in 25 years

Flood-ravaged Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain in August, making it the wettest month in 25 years, according to the data shared by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. Flood-ravaged Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain in August, making it the wettest month in 25 years, according to the data shared by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

This marks 74% excess rain compared to the long period average (LPA) of 146.2mm in the monsoon season since 2000, signalling a big departure from the past, the data further reveals. IMD currently uses the 1971-2020 average as the LPA for such comparisons.

The IMD’s monthly report, released on Sunday, highlighted that the state broke all the previous records of rainfall in August.

“Punjab received deficient rainfall multiple times in the past couple of decades, but this year it recorded the highest rainfall figures for August in the last 25 years,” the IMD’s monthly report added.

Before this year, Punjab had recorded the highest rainfall in August in 2008, which was recorded at 46% above the LPA.

Punjab is currently under the grip of massive floods caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The worst-affected districts include Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.

The report further highlights that 18 of the state’s 23 districts received excess rain, while a few districts, like Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib, recorded deficient rainfall.

As per the IMD’s report, Gurdaspur district was the wettest in the state. With 577 mm of rainfall in August, Gurdaspur recorded 181% rainfall above the LPA. Gurdaspur was followed by Jalandhar, Pathankot, and Tarn Taran districts.

Jalandhar received 479.9mm of rain, against a normal of 172.8mm, which was 178% in excess.

Pathankot was battered with 944.2 mm of rain in August, 152% more than the season’s normal of 375.2 mm, while Tarn Taran recorded 208 mm of rain against the month’s normal of 87.1%, which was 139 % in excess.

Fazilka recorded 146.8 mm of rain as against 68.1 mm, a rise of 115, while Ferozepur received 170.6 mm of rain, against a normal of 74.5 mm, which was 129% in excess.

Barnala received 265.2mm (113% more) of rain against the normal of 124.6mm.

Amritsar received 226.8 mm of rain in August against a normal of 162.4 mm, which was 40% more.

Hoshiarpur received 360.6 mm of rain in the month under review, 74% in excess of the normal figures of 207.6 mm. Sangrur (87%), Moga (86%), Ludhiana (66%), Rupnagar (63%) were some other districts that received above normal rain.

In July, Punjab had recorded less rainfall activity.

The state had received 9% less rainfall from the LPA, with Rupnagar, Sangrur, Barnala, Mohali, SBS Nagar, and Hoshiarpur being the worst-hit districts. In June, too, Punjab had received 28% less rainfall.

The monsoon season in the country comprises four months, starting from June and ending in September. Monsoon withdraws in the month of September.

The IMD officials said that although Punjab had received 12% less rainfall in August until August 24, the subsequent western disturbance brought an increased rainfall activity in the state.

“Along with the active monsoon, the recent Western disturbance, last week, enhanced the rainfall activity in the state. This led to the highest rainfall in August since 2000,” Surender Paul, director, IMD Chandigarh, said.

Neighbouring Haryana received 194.5 mm of rain in August against an average of 147.7 mm for the month, marking a 32% increase, IMD said. In Haryana, excess rain was reported from Fatehabad (252 %), Gurugram (24%), Hisar (68%), and Faridabad (31%) districts.

Red alert for next 36-48 hours

Rain lashed several parts of Punjab on Sunday, even as the state reels under massive floods triggered by the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi.

The IMD, on Sunday, issued a red alert for Punjab, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Officials cautioned that the heavy downpour could lead to flooding in rivers and rivulets, trigger mudslides in catchment areas, and cause waterlogging in low-lying urban localities over the next two days. Vulnerable structures, they added, might also suffer damage due to the intensity of the rainfall.

The IMD has appealed to the residents to stay alert, particularly those living near riverbanks and flood-prone areas, and to strictly follow safety advisories.

In the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Sunday, Amritsar received 60.9 mm of rain, Ludhiana 30.4 mm, Bathinda 62 mm, Faridkot 48.8 mm, Gurdaspur 9.6 mm, Fazilka 16.5 mm, Ferozepur 46 mm, Mansa 17 mm, Mohali 2.5 mm, while Anandpur Sahib recorded 28 mm of downpour.

According to the weather department, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday, Amritsar recorded 18 mm of rain, Ludhiana 16.7 mm, Patiala 80 mm, Faridkot 5 mm, Ferozepur 4.5 mm, Hoshiarpur 26 mm, Mansa 14 mm, while Sri Anandpur Sahib received 20 mm of rain.