Punjab shocker: State losing 1,850 cr annually to power theft

Punjab government’s free power initiative has failed to plug the rampant electricity theft taking place in the state as the number of feeders reporting a power loss of over 50% has gone up, according to an official report released recently. The Patti sub-division, represented by rural development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, had the most loss at ₹ 133 crore, followed by Zira at ₹ 131 crore annually. (HT File)

While till September 2022, the state had 407 feeders with power loss above 50%, the number climbed to 414 by the end of 2023. In December 2020, the figured had stood at 230. Worryingly, most of these feeders are located in the constituencies represented by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

The Punjab government foots a bill of ₹1,850 crore every year owing to power thefts. This came to the fore after the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) released the latest tariff orders, in which it also reviewed the performance of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on theft and other issues.

As per the PSERC records, 15 divisions – all having AAP legislators, reported a loss of above ₹50 crore (see box).

The Patti sub-division, represented by rural development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, had the most loss at ₹133 crore, followed by Zira at ₹131 crore annually.

Similarly in Ajnala, the constituency represented by minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, PSPCL had to bear a loss of ₹80 crore approx.

PSPCL has blamed political interference and collousion of lower rank officials for the increasing power thefts.

Though the total number of power feeders reporting thefts has come down – from 2,766 in the year 2022-23 to 2,690 now, the power regulator has grilled PSPCL over the fact the numbers are still high.

“Against 407 feeders having loss of more than 50% by the end of September 2022, PSPCL losses have swelled up with 414 feeders. There are still 2,690 feeders having losses above 15%. PSPCL needs to focus on these to reduce the overall T&D losses. PSPCL is further directed to install smart meters on priority at high loss feeders. While the loss cannot be passed on to the consumer, it puts a strain on PSPCL’s finances and cash flow. In any case, theft of electricity is an offence which needs to be curbed with an iron hand. The actual loss computed on these feeders has not been calculated,” read the PSERC observations.

Border areas, Malwa belt worst-hit

The border and Malwa belts seem to be worst-hit. There are 190 feeders in the border zone which have more than 50% losses. These include 10 feeders with over 80% losses and one feeder with losses over 90%. Similarly, in the west zone which covers most of Malwa region, there are 190 feeders with over 50% loss. Of these, seven feeders have losses in the range of 70-90%.

Taking corrective measures, says PSPCL

The PSPCL has informed PSERC that to curb the theft of electricity during FY 2023-24 (up to September 2023), 4,43,861 connections were checked by distribution organisation and enforcement wing during which 43,661 cases of theft and unauthorised use of electricity were detected and penalties to the tune of ₹92 crore were imposed. It said that there is resistance of public in shifting of meters outside consumer premises. The total number of balance meters which are pending to be shifted outside consumer premises is 3.94 lakhs, which shall be completed at earliest. The PSERC, on its part, has told the PSPCL to bring down the losses below 12%.