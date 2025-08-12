Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Punjab: Singers Karan Aujla, Honey Singh fail to appear before women’s panel

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 06:10 am IST

The women’s panel had taken suo motu notice of the offensive lyrics in Karan Aujla’s ‘MF Gabru’ and Honey Singh’s latest track ‘Millionaire’ on Thursday, summoning them to appear at the commission’s office in Chandigarh on August 11

Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Honey Singh, who were summoned for objectionable lyrics in their latest songs, failed to appear before the Punjab State Women’s Commission on Monday. Both of them are currently abroad.

Honey Singh and Karan Aujla

The women’s panel had taken suo motu notice of the offensive lyrics in Karan Aujla’s ‘MF Gabru’ and Honey Singh’s latest track ‘Millionaire’ on Thursday, summoning them to appear at the commission’s office in Chandigarh on August 11. State women’s commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill said that she spoke to both singers about the objectionable language in their songs. “Both said they felt bad about the same and would keep this in mind in the future,” she said.

She said they are currently abroad for their pre-scheduled projects. “Both singers assured that they will visit the commission’s office within the next 15 days after completing their shoots,” she said. The commission chairperson said assistant inspector general of police Yadvinder Singh Sandhu contacted the offices of both singers and their lawyers, who will submit a written explanation in the next two to three days.

The women’s panel chief, while summoning the duo, had asked the Punjab Police to investigate the matter. In two letters to Punjab director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, she wrote that a senior police officer should immediately conduct an investigation and take necessary action according to the law. “The commission takes such matters very seriously and is committed to protecting women’s rights and dignity,” Gill wrote last week.

