Punjab: Situation gradually easing in Majha as floodwaters recede

The flood situation in the Majha regions is gradually easing following improved weather in the state and the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Water levels are receding across most affected areas, offering relief to residents and farmers. Children walk through a flooded area at Machhiwala village near Ramdas in Amritsar on Sunday.. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times) (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

At Harike-Pattan, the confluence of the Ravi and Satluj rivers, inflow upstream of the Harike headworks dropped to 2.77 lakh cusecs on Sunday, while 2.6 lakh cusecs were discharged downstream. A day earlier, the inflow and discharge stood at 2.85 lakh and 2.68 lakh cusecs, respectively. Officials said this decline has reduced the risk of flooding in villages along the Satluj in the Hathar area, although crops in the region have already suffered significant damage.

In Gurdaspur, one of the worst-affected districts, water is receding in Dera Baba Nanak, Kalanaur, Dorangla and Dinanagar. While large tracts of farmland remain submerged, most flood victims who had taken shelter in relief camps have returned home, said Inderjit Singh, district public relations officer.

Situation in Pathankot district, previously hit by the Ravi and smaller rivers such as the Ujh, is now under control. At Ranjit Sagar Dam, six spillway gates were closed, leaving only one gate open, reducing the release into the Ravi river to 32,000 cusecs. The dam’s water level remains at 524 meters, below the danger mark of 527 meters.

Agriculture department officials said receding water on unaffected farmland is a positive sign for Kharif crops like paddy and aromatic basmati. With rainfall decreasing, farmers hope early-sown paddy varieties may be ready for harvest in the coming weeks.