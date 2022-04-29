Punjab speaker orders probe into assembly staff recruitment during Cong rule
Chandigarh : Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday ordered a probe into the recruitment of assembly staff during the tenure of the previous Congress government.
The speaker took the decision following a complaint from legal and legislative affairs minister Harjot Singh Bains, who alleged irregularities in the recruitment of the state assembly staff during the previous government. “I received a complaint regarding the recruitment in the assembly. We will hold an inquiry. If anything was done in contravention of rules, strict action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty,” he said, promising to make public findings of the probe.
The credentials of employees recruited in the last five years are being examined on the basis of complaint received from the cabinet minister, according to persons familiar with the development.
Bains, in his signed two-page letter to the speaker, said that 170 persons were recruited between 2017 and 2022, alleging favouritism in several appointments. He accused former speaker Rana KP Singh, former deputy speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who is now the president of Punjab Congress, of getting their “favourites” appointed to the staff of the state legislative assembly.
Calling the recruitment exercise a “big scam”, Bains alleged that some members of the committee set up to carry out recruitments also got their relatives appointed to by using unfair means and were equally responsible. The names of some Congress MPs and former officials of the state assembly and the state government are among those on whose recommendation jobs were allegedly given.
Before the Punjab assembly elections also, Bains had raised the issue, alleging that the Congress leaders had favoured their own relatives and those of their close associates in the recruitment process. Rana KP did not respond to calls. He, however, told a television channel that the charges were “totally baseless”.
-
Chandigarh resident held for threatening man with weapons, torching bike
Police have arrested a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, for threatening a man belonging to the same locality with a knife and pistol and burning his motorcycle. The complainant, Pardeep Kumar has been identified as Vinod, 36. The complainant, Pardeep Kumar, said that he is involved in a property dispute with another resident of Ram Darbar who knows Vinod. He said he was able to push Vinod and flee, leaving his motorcycle on the spot.
-
Chandigarh sizzles at 42.2°C on hottest April day in 12 years
With the maximum temperature rising to 42.2C on Thursday, the city witnessed its hottest April day since 2010, as per the India Meteorological Department. On Thursday too, a heatwave was announced as the maximum temperature was 5.4C above normal. 42.9C recorded at airport observatory Thursday was also the hottest April day since the IMD Centre in Sector 39 was set up. On Thursday, the maximum temperature at the airport observatory was 42.9C.
-
Ensure compliance of norms: Gurugram DC to toll plaza operators
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, during a meeting of the district road safety committee on Thursday, directed the officials at Ghamroj, Kherki Daula, and Gurgaon-Faridabad Road toll plazas to ensure compliance of prescribed norms or face action, said the officials. The inspection reports of the Kherki Daula toll plaza and the Gurgaon Faridabad Road toll plaza near Gwal Pahari were also discussed in detail and similar issues were highlighted.
-
1984 riots: Ex-Cong leader Sajjan Kumar gets bail in twin murder case
New Delhi A Delhi court has granted bail to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a twin murder case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying that his name was first taken with certainty by the complainant after a long gap of seven years from the date of the incident.
-
Haryana government allows more ground coverage on plots, relief for owners
The state government has amended the Haryana Building Code, 2017, allowing more ground coverage which will help in constructing more areas on plots owned by them, said the officials on Thursday. The move came as a major relief to the property owners, said the officials, adding that the government has also allowed single level basement areas for all plots, reiterating that “no violation of the ground coverage norms will be tolerated”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics