 Punjab sports minister Hayer to launch ‘Super 100’ scheme on R-Day - Hindustan Times
Punjab sports minister Hayer to launch ‘Super 100’ scheme on R-Day

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jan 26, 2024 07:52 AM IST

The scheme is aimed at nurturing 100 emerging sportspersons in the district. Under the scheme, these sportspersons will receive training at the national and international levels, promoting overall sports development.

Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will launch the Super 100 Scheme from Ferozepur on Republic Day.

Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (File)
Deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said the initiative includes advanced training in sports sciences and biomechanics, in collaboration with Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University, Patiala, to equip athletes with modern techniques at the global level.

Additionally, private hospitals will provide excellent medical care to athletes in case of injuries during competitions. The DC highlighted efforts to enhance coaching standards and facilitate international-level training for coaches to elevate the overall sports culture in Ferozepur.

The district has already developed state-of-the-art infrastructure, including an astroturf hockey field at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium to support athletes in excelling at the national and international levels.

Moreover, specialised coaches for various sports have been appointed to ensure athletes are well-prepared to face any challenges.

The super 100 athletes will be felicitated by the sports minister on Republic Day.

