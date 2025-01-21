Punjab stares at storage pangs ahead of wheat procurement

With Punjab granaries already overflowing with previous years’ stocks of rice and wheat, finding storage for the new produce poses a challenge. The state government is expecting to procure 120 lakh tonnes of wheat starting from April 1, (HT File)

At least 145 lakh tonnes of foodgrain is already stored in state godowns and around 115 lakh tonnes of freshly shelled rice is ready to find its way into granaries. Moreover, the state government is expecting to procure 120 lakh tonnes of wheat starting from April 1.

Punjab has a capacity to store only 174 lakh tonnes of foodgrains. As against the Centre’s mandate for not storing foodgrains in the open (called covered area plinths or CAP) the state government is left with no option but to build CAP storage of the capacity of 35 lakh tonnes, for which the Centre has given clearance.

The food and civil supplies department has called tenders to build CAP storage across the state. CAP storage means foodgrain stored in open under the sky, over raised platforms and covered with tarpaulins.

At present, 110 lakh tonnes of rice is stored in state godowns and 115 tonnes of rice being shelled or milled would take the figure to 225 lakh tonnes. Besides, 120 lakh tonnes of wheat to be procured from April 1 will add to storage crisis.

During the paddy procurement season last year, the food and civil supplies department and state’s four procurement agencies — Pungrain, Punsup, State Ware Housing Corporation and Markfed — faced an uphill task due to storage space. The paddy procurement then was delayed leading to a temporary glut in the mandis.

According to experts, rice stocks are more vulnerable to the vagaries of weather and is stored in covered godowns, while wheat can be stored in the open.

According to a senior official of the food and civil supplies department, there are challenges ahead of every procurement season. “We overcome these and the department manages procurement of grain every season,” he said.

“We are moving foodgrain stocks to consumer states every month. At least 6 to 7 lakh tonnes of paddy and 7 to 8 lakh tonnes of wheat is moved out of the state every month,” he added, requesting anonymity.

Foodgrain storage is a dynamic system and the movement of grains from Punjab depends on factors which on most occasions are out of the control of state agencies, the official said.

Punjab has a total foodgrain storage capacity of around 174 lakh tonnes — 124 lakh tonnes owned by the FCI and 50 lakh tonnes by state agencies. It includes seven lakh tonnes in steel silos and 165 lakh tonnes in covered godowns. Besides, there is an arrangement of about 35 lakh tonnes over the CAP storage.