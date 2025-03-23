Punjab: ‘Stolen’ from Shambhu, 3 trolleys found in Ghanaur village, 1 booked

A resident of Lohsimbli village was booked in connection with theft of trolleys from the Shambhu protest site in Patiala district on Saturday. Identified as Ramandeep Singh, alias Tinku, the accused has a workshop in the village from where three trolleys were recovered, Ghanaur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harmanpreet Singh said. A video grab of a gathering outside a workshop in Lohsimbli village of Ghanaur in Patiala district on Saturday. (HT photo)

Accused Ramandeep Singh would be arrested soon, the DSP said. The FIR was registered after farmers, who reached the Shambhu protest site and didn’t find their trolleys, approached the police.

Meanwhile, farmer unions and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia blamed AAP MLA Gurlal Ghanaur for the theft of trolleys, a charge denied by the MLA.

Tejvir Singh, spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisaan Union Shaheed Bhagat Singh, said, “Theft accused Ramandeep Singh used to work with a person who is said to be cousin of MLA Gurlal Ghanaur.”

Taking to social media, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “Farmers, who have been the backbone of Punjab’s economy, are being looted. Tractors, trolleys and other items are being stolen which were left behind at the protest site. This is happening under the patronage of AAP MLA Gurlal Ghanaur. Therefore, an FIR should be registered against the MLA.”

Reacting to the allegations, the MLA said, “The stolen trolleys have been recovered from Lohsimbli village. Some people, including farmer leaders and opposition leaders, have alleged that trolleys have been recovered from my house, which is completely false. My native village is Maru and my residence is near Punjabi University, Patiala. I have no involvement in the theft.”

The MLA further stated, “Instead, we are the ones who had helped farmers during their protest. I don’t have any relation with the accused. I have already requested the Patiala police to take strict action against the accused.”

Section 302 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, has been slapped on Ramandeep Singh.

The protesting farmers demanding a legal guarantee on MSP for all crops since February 13 last year were removed from Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites earlier this week. Their tractor-trolleys were removed to barren land nearby.