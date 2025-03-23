Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: ‘Stolen’ from Shambhu, 3 trolleys found in Ghanaur village, 1 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Mar 23, 2025 08:44 AM IST

BKU Shaheed Bhagat Singh alleges that the accused worked with a person who is said to be cousin of MLA Gurlal Ghanaur; SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia says an FIR should be registered against the MLA but the latter says he has nothing to do with the case.

A resident of Lohsimbli village was booked in connection with theft of trolleys from the Shambhu protest site in Patiala district on Saturday. Identified as Ramandeep Singh, alias Tinku, the accused has a workshop in the village from where three trolleys were recovered, Ghanaur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harmanpreet Singh said.

A video grab of a gathering outside a workshop in Lohsimbli village of Ghanaur in Patiala district on Saturday. (HT photo)
A video grab of a gathering outside a workshop in Lohsimbli village of Ghanaur in Patiala district on Saturday. (HT photo)

Accused Ramandeep Singh would be arrested soon, the DSP said. The FIR was registered after farmers, who reached the Shambhu protest site and didn’t find their trolleys, approached the police.

Meanwhile, farmer unions and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia blamed AAP MLA Gurlal Ghanaur for the theft of trolleys, a charge denied by the MLA.

Tejvir Singh, spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisaan Union Shaheed Bhagat Singh, said, “Theft accused Ramandeep Singh used to work with a person who is said to be cousin of MLA Gurlal Ghanaur.”

Taking to social media, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “Farmers, who have been the backbone of Punjab’s economy, are being looted. Tractors, trolleys and other items are being stolen which were left behind at the protest site. This is happening under the patronage of AAP MLA Gurlal Ghanaur. Therefore, an FIR should be registered against the MLA.”

Reacting to the allegations, the MLA said, “The stolen trolleys have been recovered from Lohsimbli village. Some people, including farmer leaders and opposition leaders, have alleged that trolleys have been recovered from my house, which is completely false. My native village is Maru and my residence is near Punjabi University, Patiala. I have no involvement in the theft.”

The MLA further stated, “Instead, we are the ones who had helped farmers during their protest. I don’t have any relation with the accused. I have already requested the Patiala police to take strict action against the accused.”

Section 302 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, has been slapped on Ramandeep Singh.

The protesting farmers demanding a legal guarantee on MSP for all crops since February 13 last year were removed from Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites earlier this week. Their tractor-trolleys were removed to barren land nearby.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On