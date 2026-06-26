Punjab: Sultry weather, paddy sowing push power demand to season’s highest

Punjab recorded its highest peak power demand of the season on Friday at 16,456 MW — driven by warm and humid temperatures, coupled with increasing agricultural demand owing to ongoing paddy transplantation.

Punjab recorded its highest peak power demand of the season on Friday at 16,456 MW — driven by warm and humid temperatures, coupled with increasing agricultural demand owing to ongoing paddy transplantation.

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Punjab continued to reel under sultry weather on Friday, with Patiala emerging as the hottest place in the state at 41°C, even as the average maximum temperature across the state increased by 1.9 degrees Celsius compared to Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier, the highest peak demand this season was recorded on June 10, when it touched 16,130 MW.

Though the demand was record high, the state managed to meet the load without major power cuts. According to official data, Punjab drew 10,615 MW from the northern power grid, accounting for nearly two-thirds of its total electricity requirement, while the state’s own generation stood at 5,591 MW.

Of the state’s internal generation, government-owned thermal power plants contributed only 1,361 MW, highlighting the continued dependence on private and other generation sources.

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{{^usCountry}} Independent Power Producers (IPPs), including private thermal plants operating in the state, supplied 3,013 MW, while the Ranjit Sagar Dam hydroelectric project generated 560 MW. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Independent Power Producers (IPPs), including private thermal plants operating in the state, supplied 3,013 MW, while the Ranjit Sagar Dam hydroelectric project generated 560 MW. {{/usCountry}}

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Power sector officials said the continued shutdown at Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant in Lehra Mohabbat, Bathinda, had limited the state’s own power generation.

Consequently,the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has to rely more on power procured from the northern grid and generation from private producers to maintain uninterrupted supply.

Punjab’s electricity demand has been rising steadily over the past few days as temperatures remain high and paddy transplantation reaches its peak across the state.

Agriculture accounts for a significant share of the state’s power consumption during the summer months, with lakhs of tubewells operating to irrigate paddy fields. The domestic sector has also witnessed increased electricity consumption due to the extensive use of air conditioners and other cooling appliances.

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Power demand to remain elevated for weeks

Given the continued unavailability of two therma; units at the Lehra Mohabbat plant and other contributing factors—agriculture demand, household consumption—power demand is expected to remain elevated over the coming weeks until the monsoon moderates temperatures.

Punerdeep Singh Brar, director (Generation), PSPCL, said, “The rise in power demand is due to hot and humid weather, coupled with increased agricultural demand. We have been able to provide uninterrupted power supply so far.”