Punjab: Targeted killing plot foiled, 3 of Arsh Dalla gang held

The counter intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police, in coordination with the Bathinda district police, on Tuesday foiled a targeted killing plot with the arrest of three accused allegedly linked to the Arsh Dalla gang, officials said. Accused in police custody in Bathinda on Tuesday,

Police recovered four illegal pistols, four magazines and 26 live cartridges during the operation, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, a native of Gill Patti village in Bathinda who had been residing in Canada, Gurwinder Singh of Kotshamir village, and Gagandeep Singh of Bhokhra village, both in Bathinda district.

According to a police statement, the recovered weapons include one Glock pistol, one Zigana pistol, one .30 bore pistol and one .32 bore pistol. A Hyundai Verna car without a registration number was also seized.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations indicated that the accused were planning to carry out a targeted killing. He added that Kuldeep Singh had recently arrived from Canada to Bathinda specifically to execute the planned shooting.

Deputy inspector general (DIG), Bathinda range, Amneet Kondal said that during interrogation the accused disclosed their involvement in an ongoing inter-gang rivalry. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act, she said.

Assistant inspector general (AIG) Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the Bathinda unit of the CI wing had received specific information that shooters associated with the Arsh Dalla gang were in possession of illegal weapons and had conspired to execute a targeted killing. Acting on the tip-off, CI teams, along with district police, set up a naka near Sucha Singh Nagar on Goniana Road and arrested the accused, she added.