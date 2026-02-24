Punjab targets ₹12,800 crore revenue from excise

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday hinted at fulfilling its 2022 poll guarantee of giving a monthly pension of ₹1,000 to women in the budget. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema

“Right now, I can assure that it will be a women-centric budget which coincides with International Women’s Day announcing on the women’s day (March 8),” finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema told reporters after the cabinet meeting here.

The cabinet also approved the summoning of the 12th session (budget session) of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha from March 6 to 16. The governor’s address will take place on March 6, and the finance minister will present the budget on March 8.

Cheema said that the AAP government has fixed a revenue collection of ₹12,800 crore, which has doubled in five years (from ₹6,200 crore) when the AAP government came to power in 2022.

“During the SAD-BJP regime in 2011-12, excise revenue stood at a modest ₹2,755 crore. Over the subsequent decade, growth remained slow, and it reached only ₹6,255 crore during the Congress regime in 2021-22,” he said, adding, “Since 2022-23, when the Bhagwant Mann government took over, the state witnessed an increase of ₹8,428 crore. This momentum has continued, reaching ₹10,744 crore in the 2024-25 period and meeting the current target of ₹11,200 crore for 2025-26.”

Detailing provisions of the new excise policy for 2026-27, Cheema said that the state government has decided to renew the current retail licenses at a 6.5% increase over the 2025-26 fees. In cases where groups are not renewed, the allotment will be handled through a transparent e-tender process.

“The quota for Punjab medium liquor at 50 and 65 degrees has been increased by 3%, bringing the total to 8.79 crore proof litres to meet consumer demand while regulating the market. Furthermore, to combat the sale of illicit alcohol, the government will introduce 40-degree PML sub-vends specifically in areas identified as high-crime zones under the Excise Act,” he said.

The state government will allow Malt Manufacturing Units in the state, which earlier was bottled here from the imported liquors.

“By domesticating the entire production cycle, from the processing of barley to the distillation of premium malt, the state aims to eliminate its dependence on external suppliers for raw spirits,” Cheema said, adding that law enforcement has been exceptionally active, resulting in 4,406 FIRs and the arrest of 4,324 individuals.

“Operations included 26,218 raids and the establishment of 24,832 checkpoints, leading to the confiscation of 455 vehicles and 1,76,552 bottles of liquor,” informed Cheema.

Flood-hit farmers cultivating govt land to get relief

The cabinet approved payment of compensation to farmers who have been cultivating government lands for crop damage caused by floods during the monsoon of 2025. As per the decision, farmers whose crop losses were assessed during the 2025 special girdawari but were denied compensation for cultivating government land will now be eligible for relief in accordance with the high court’s directions.

A committee of village sarpanch, nambardar, and patwari will verify the status and submit a report for the disbursement of compensation to eligible farmers.

Cabinet extends OTS scheme till June 30 for PSUs

The cabinet also approved the extension of the validity of the OTS scheme notified on March 1, 2025, from December 31, 2025, to June 30, 2026. This extension shall apply only to plots allotted to government departments, PSUs and to allottees who had submitted appeals for restoration of plots under the policy May 7, 2025 and were eligible to settle their dues under the OTS scheme, and whose plots have been restored by the board of directors of PSIEC.

Reward policy on arrest of wanted criminals

The cabinet also approved the reward policy for the arrest of wanted criminals. This move aims to institutionalise a transparent and systematic mechanism for granting rewards, motivating informers and recognising the efforts of law enforcement personnel in apprehending wanted criminals. Sanctioning powers under various slabs have been vested with SSPs, CPs, the DGP, and other competent officers.

2 vice chairs for planning board

The cabinet also approved the creation of two additional posts of vice-chairpersons in the economic policy and planning board. Now, the number of vice-chairpersons on the Board will increase from the existing three to five.

361 staff nurse posts to be filled

The cabinet also approved granting the benefit of additional marks and relaxation in the upper age limit to Covid volunteers who worked during the pandemic in the department of health and family welfare, the minister said. The benefit will also be given to employees working on a contractual or outsourced basis under the department, against vacant posts of Group-C and Group-D.

This benefit will be applicable in direct recruitment during the current year up to December 31, 2026, treating the services rendered during the Covid pandemic as relevant experience.

The cabinet also approved the revival and filling of 361 vacant posts of staff nurses (Group-C) in the department of health and family welfare. These include 224 posts that have been lying vacant for more than one year and 137 posts that have been vacant for less than a year. These posts will be filled through Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, taking them out of the purview of the Punjab subordinate staff selection board. Those who have served as Covid volunteers receive age relaxation and additional marks in recruitment.