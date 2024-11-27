Punjab: Tehsildar caught red-handed taking 2k bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) apprehended Sukhcharan Singh, tehsildar, posted at Tapa tehsil in Barnala district red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of ₹20,000. The VB Barnala unit laid a trap during which Sukhcharan Singh was arrested red-handed (Shutterstock)

An official spokesperson of the VB on Wednesday said the tehsildar was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Amrik Singh, a resident of Beehla village in Barnala district.

He said that the complainant had approached the VB and told that his friend Harbhajan Singh, of Maur Nabha village in Barnala district had to get is agricultural land registered from the said tehsildar but he was demanding a bribe of ₹20,000.

The VB Barnala unit laid a trap during which Sukhcharan Singh was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The bribe amount was also recovered from the account.

The spokesperson said that a case has been registered against the accused under prevention of corruption act at VB police station, Patiala range.