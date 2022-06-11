Punjab: The curious case of missing weapons at Dialpura police station
A two-member special investigation team (SIT) is set to begin probe into the incidents of three weapons going missing from Bathinda’s Dialpura police station.
All these weapons were licensed and were submitted to police custody in the past few years for different reasons. The laxity has caused much embarrassment to the Punjab Police as one of these pistols deposited at the rural police station was recovered from a drug peddler.
Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elenchezian constituted a SIT to probe the matter earlier this week. It will start auditing records of the police station from Saturday, said SIT member and Phul deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satnam Singh.
“We suspect the involvement of a cop who was posted at the police station. But firm evidence is needed to fix accountability,” he said.
According to sources, on May 27, Bathinda’s crime investigation agency arrested one Ritik Khanna with drugs and a .32 bore pistol. During investigation, it was found that the weapon belonged to one Pritam Singh of Bhagta Bhai Ka town, and he had surrendered it at the Dialpura police station.
Dialpura station house officer (SHO) Darpan Ahluwalia said the first incident of a weapon going missing from the police custody was reported a few weeks ago. “A family from Kotha Guru Ka village had submitted a weapon after the death of the licensee (in 2021). When the deceased’s son (Manjinder Singh) approached the police station to get it back, the pistol was found exchanged,” said the SHO.
Police sources said the third complaint was made by one Bhajan Singh of Jalal village. “Before going to Canada in 2020, the complainant’s son deposited his weapon with the police. Later, the family decided to sell the weapon and Bhajan secured the power of attorney for its disposal. As per the complaint, he submitted an application to get back the weapon in March this year, but it was not spotted in police custody. It is a serious breach of protocol,” said an official privy to the development.
