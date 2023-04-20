‘Will make Bassian Kothi a tourist hub’

Punjab tourism minister Anmol Gagan Mann said on Tuesday that the government would develop Maharaja Duleep Singh Memorial, popularly known as Bassian Kothi, as an international tourist hub. She was presiding over a World Heritage day event, organised by Maharaja Duleep Singh Memorial Trust, at Bassian Kothi. Punjab tourism minister Anmol Gagan Mann with others attending Punjabi cultural art fair organised by the Maharaja Dalip Singh Memorial Charitable Trust in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The Kothi, a Sikh heritage monument, is over 200 years old. Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last Sikh emperor, was kept in detention here for one night by the British army before his exile.

Addressing the people, Rajya Sabha member of parliament Sanjiv Arora said that despite being a Ludhianavi, he was not aware of the significance of the monument and announced ₹20 lakh for the development and beautification of Bassian Kothi.

Mann said that all development works at the monument will be completed in a timely manner and thanked Arora for allocating ₹20 lakh for the development of Bassian Kothi. She added that the beautification of the monument would attract tourists within the country and abroad.

Sufi singer Mohammad Irshad performed at the event. The audience enjoyed folk music performances by Navjot Singh Mander, folk instrument playing and Malwai giddha by eminent poet and folk artist Amritpal Singh Pali Khadim, Gatka performance –a form of martial arts–, bhangra and traditional Sialkoti presentation. The winners of the turban tying competition were given cash prizes.

Raikot member of legislative assembly Hakam Singh Thekedar, who presided over the inaugural of Punjabi art fair, handed a cheque of ₹5 lakh for the construction of the entry gate of this memorial.

Chairman of Maharaja Duleep Singh Memorial Charitable Trust Gurbhajan Singh Gill said that Maharaja Duleep Singh, youngest son of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, was detained at Kothi Bassian after being caught from Lahore on December 21, 1849. Punjab arts council Chairman Surjit Patar talked about Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s reign.